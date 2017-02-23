|
Cheap Ultrasensitive HIV Sensor To Help Screen Virus In Poorer Places, Instituto de Microelectrónica de Madrid Reveals
2/23/2017 6:29:08 AM
At the Instituto de Microelectrónica de Madrid, researchers have developed a tiny, cheap, portable sensor potentially capable of detecting HIV in people within a week of infection. These days nucleic acid amplification is the clinical standard, but it’s too expensive for many places around the world. Besides preventing early detection, not being able to screen blood for HIV hampers blood donation efforts.
