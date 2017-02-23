|
Serial Biotech Entrepreneur to Helm Biotech Startup FogPharma After Retiring From Harvard
2/23/2017 6:24:50 AM
Xconomy Boston — Harvard University chemical biologist Greg Verdine has been learning how to start and run biotech companies for almost two decades. He’s been a scientific co-founder of ten startups, worked at three different healthcare-focused venture capital firms, and even run a few biotechs in their early days before handing them off to more seasoned life sciences executives.
Now, Verdine (pictured) is putting all those lessons to the test. When he retires from Harvard in two to three years, he aims to become a full-time biotech CEO and run one of his latest startups, FogPharma, for the long haul.
