 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Serial Biotech Entrepreneur to Helm Biotech Startup FogPharma After Retiring From Harvard



2/23/2017 6:24:50 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Xconomy Boston — Harvard University chemical biologist Greg Verdine has been learning how to start and run biotech companies for almost two decades. He’s been a scientific co-founder of ten startups, worked at three different healthcare-focused venture capital firms, and even run a few biotechs in their early days before handing them off to more seasoned life sciences executives.

Now, Verdine (pictured) is putting all those lessons to the test. When he retires from Harvard in two to three years, he aims to become a full-time biotech CEO and run one of his latest startups, FogPharma, for the long haul.

Read at Xconomy


comments powered by Disqus
Xconomy
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 