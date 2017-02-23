TL Biolabs Announces $4M In Funding Led By Andreessen Horowitz

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TL Biolabs, a start-up on a mission to improve agriculture through
technology, announced today the company has closed $4 million in venture
capital financing. The Seed round was led by Andreessen Horowitz and
included financing from Refactor Capital, Josh Buckley, and Y
Combinator. TL Biolabs will use the funds to continue expanding its team
of engineers, scientists, and developers, and finish R&D work required
for the commercial launch this summer of its $15 genomic test for dairy
and beef cattle.
“One of the great things about making livestock breeding and management
more efficient for farmers is that the more costs are reduced, the more
environmental impact is reduced too”
TL Biolabs’ $15 genomic test provides farmers information on the health,
productivity, and fertility of their cows — from early in the
animal's life — so farmers can make management and breeding
decisions earlier and more efficiently. The results are provided in
software that helps farmers improve production by selecting which calves
to keep or sell, and which bulls to breed to which cows.
Dr. Vijay Pande, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz commented:
“Current genomic tests are too expensive for the cost-driven dairy
business. A high-quality $15 test makes it possible for farmers to test
every animal. Fred, Sam and Savvas’ drive and ability to pull together
an extraordinary team is incredibly impressive.
“One of the great things about making livestock breeding and management
more efficient for farmers is that the more costs are reduced, the more
environmental impact is reduced too,” said Fred Turner, Chief Executive
Officer at TL Biolabs. “By making the average gain in profit per test
greater than the test price, we will empower farmers to make informed
breeding and management decisions and positively impact their bottom
line.”
About TL Biolabs
TL Biolabs is massively increasing the speed of selective breeding by
leveraging insights provided by genomics. The company provides an
end-to-end solution based on its proprietary microarray technology to
enable farmers to genotype cows for a fraction of the cost of existing
solutions. The company’s vertically integrated system is customizable,
built specifically with agriculture in mind, and provides results in an
easy to understand format. Founded in 2016, the Santa Clara-based
company has raised $4 million from investors such as Andreessen
Horowitz, Refactor Capital, Josh Buckley, and YCombinator. More
information is available at TLBiolabs.com.