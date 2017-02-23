 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

With New Cash and Cancer Targets, Analyst Sees Almost 200% Upside In Sierra Oncology



2/23/2017 6:07:51 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) is far from a household name for investors who delve into health care, pharmaceuticals and biotech. In fact, Sierra would have to be considered quite speculative, even for the most speculative investors out there. After a fresh capital raise of about $26 million, at least one analyst is calling for this stock to more than double — with about 180% in implied upside.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 