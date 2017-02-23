|
With New Cash and Cancer Targets, Analyst Sees Almost 200% Upside In Sierra Oncology
2/23/2017 6:07:51 AM
Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) is far from a household name for investors who delve into health care, pharmaceuticals and biotech. In fact, Sierra would have to be considered quite speculative, even for the most speculative investors out there. After a fresh capital raise of about $26 million, at least one analyst is calling for this stock to more than double — with about 180% in implied upside.
