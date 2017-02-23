|
2 Biotechs That Had a Rough 2016 But May Be Poised for a Turnaround This Year
2/23/2017 6:06:58 AM
One of the hardest things about investing in biotech is knowing when to get rid of an investment in a small cap concern when it is going through tough times and when to stay patient and ride out the storm. Not getting off what turns out to be a plough horse can be a painful experience, as even a seasoned investor knows.
However, when a company is going through temporary difficulties and when investment sentiment is dismal, the ones that eventually turn around can provide outsized returns. One must look no further than a company I bought and profiled some four and a half years ago called Zeltiq Aesthetics when it was selling at $5.50 a share in August 2012. At the time it was a classic "Busted IPO," as it had some significant growing pains and investor sentiment on it was in the dumps.
