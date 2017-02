Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) managed to become one of the top-performing biotech stocks on the market in 2016. Over the last 12 months, Corbus' share price has soared 550%.It was a bumpy ride for shareholders, though. Corbus stock had some big drops along the way, most recently falling around 25% before clawing its way back. How high can Corbus stock go from here?