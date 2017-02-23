|
The 5 Drug Giants That Could Snap Up a Struggling Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
2/23/2017 5:43:16 AM
Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn has reportedly set his sights on Bristol-Myers Squibb, a $90 billion-market-cap biopharma that's carving out an important leadership position in immuno-oncology. If past is prologue, Icahn's about to start advocating for big changes at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and those could include an outright sale. Finding a buyer, however, might not be easy.
First, here's what's at stake
The crown jewels of Bristol-Myers Squibb are the immuno-oncology drug Opdivo and the anticoagulant Eliquis, which Bristol-Myers Squibb splits with Pfizer.
