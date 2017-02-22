 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Takes Investors On A Wild Ride As CEO Talks Up Brain Drugs



2/22/2017 8:51:49 AM

Sage Therapeutics CEO Jeffrey Jonas gets really excited when he talks about his company’s pipeline of drugs to treat seizures, postpartum depression (PPD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and other brain disorders, but last week he let his enthusiasm get the best of him. On February 16, a few days after Sage announced results from a small trial of its drug SAGE-217 in MDD, he said during a radio report “we’re on the top of everyone’s M&A list,” adding that he had been “hearing a great deal from a lot of companies” since the data was released.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
   

