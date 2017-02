Why This 11-Employee Massachusetts Biotech's Market Cap Doubled Yesterday

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, an 11-employee biotech headquartered in Waltham, saw its market cap more than double on Tuesday after announcing a licensing deal with Valeant Pharmaceuticals that could be worth up to $103 million.Eyegate, which focuses on diseases and disorders of the eye, said it had granted Valeant’s (NYSE: VRX) eye care subsidiary Bausch & Lomb exclusive, global commercial and manufacturing rights to a treatment for pain and inflammation experienced by people who have eye surgery.