Why This 11-Employee Massachusetts Biotech's Market Cap Doubled Yesterday



2/22/2017 7:01:56 AM

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, an 11-employee biotech headquartered in Waltham, saw its market cap more than double on Tuesday after announcing a licensing deal with Valeant Pharmaceuticals that could be worth up to $103 million.

Eyegate, which focuses on diseases and disorders of the eye, said it had granted Valeant’s (NYSE: VRX) eye care subsidiary Bausch & Lomb exclusive, global commercial and manufacturing rights to a treatment for pain and inflammation experienced by people who have eye surgery.



