Committee Recommends Discontinuation of Argos (ARGS)' Phase III Renal Cell Carcinoma Study

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argos Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:ARGS), an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies based on the Arcelis® precision immunotherapy technology platform, today announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) for the company’s pivotal Phase 3 ADAPT clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in combination with sunitinib/standard-of-care for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) has recommended that the study be discontinued for futility based on its planned interim data analysis. The IDMC concluded that the study was unlikely to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in the combination treatment arm, utilizing the intent-to-treat population, the primary endpoint of the study. The IDMC noted that rocapuldencel-T was generally well-tolerated in the trial.

In conjunction with its clinical and scientific advisors, the company is analyzing the preliminary ADAPT trial data set and plans to discuss the data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company plans to leave the ADAPT trial open while the company conducts its ongoing data review and discussions with FDA. Based on these analyses and discussions, the company will make a determination as to the next steps for the rocapuldencel-T clinical program.

"We are extremely disappointed with these results, which included seventy-five percent of the targeted events needed to permit the primary analysis and assessment of overall survival in the study," said Jeff Abbey, president and chief executive officer of Argos Therapeutics. “We sincerely appreciate the patients and investigators who have participated in the ADAPT Phase 3 trial, and remain convinced in the ability of precision immunotherapy to improve the lives of patients.”

Rocapuldencel-T is an individualized immunotherapy that is designed to capture mutated and variant antigens that are specific to each patient's tumor and induce an immune response targeting that patient’s tumor antigens. The randomized Phase 3 ADAPT trial evaluating rocapuldencel-T plus sunitinib/standard-of-care therapy versus standard-of-care therapy alone in newly diagnosed mRCC patients was opened in January 2013 and completed enrollment in July 2015. A total of 462 mRCC patients were randomized to the trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is a statistically significant improvement in overall survival.

About the Arcelis® Technology Platform

Arcelis® is a precision immunotherapy technology that captures both mutated and variant antigens that are specific to each patient’s individual disease. It is designed to overcome immunosuppression by producing a specifically targeted, durable memory T-cell response without adjuvants that may be associated with toxicity. The technology is potentially applicable to the treatment of a wide range of different cancers and infectious diseases, and is designed to overcome many of the manufacturing and commercialization challenges that have impeded other personalized immunotherapies. The Arcelis® process uses only a small disease sample or biopsy as the source of disease-specific antigens, and the patient’s own dendritic cells, which are optimized from cells collected by a single leukapheresis procedure. The proprietary process uses RNA isolated from the patient's disease sample to program dendritic cells to target disease-specific antigens. These activated, antigen-loaded dendritic cells are then formulated with the patient’s plasma, and administered via intradermal injection as an individualized immunotherapy.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases using its Arcelis® technology platform. Argos' most advanced product candidate, rocapuldencel-T, is being evaluated in the pivotal ADAPT Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). In addition, rocapuldencel-T is being studied in Phase 2 investigator-initiated clinical trials as neoadjuvant therapy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bladder?. Argos is also developing a separate Arcelis®-based product candidate, AGS-004, for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), which is currently being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial aimed at HIV eradication in adult patients.

