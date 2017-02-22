Creative Medical Technology Sets Up Laboratory Facilities in San Diego

PHOENIX and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings (the "Company") (OTCQB:CELZ) announced today expansion of its translational research program using its AmnioStem universal donor stem cell product through establishment of laboratory facilities in San Diego. The Company has initiated research activities at the San Diego BioLabs facility, a biotechnology incubator sponsored by the Pharmaceutical Companies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, and Sanofi.

In November 2016, the Company obtained an exclusive license from the University of California San Diego (UCSD) for issued patent #7,569,385 covering amniotic fluid derived stem cells1. These stem cells, which are the basis for the Company's AmnioStem product, have the unique ability to regenerate injured neurons after stroke and accelerate recovery in animal models.2,3 The Company intends to develop these cells as an "off the shelf" therapeutic product for stroke.

"We believe that our ability to conduct in-house experimental research on these cells will position us to accelerate clinical translation and more effectively use the existing collaborative network that we have in place", said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "We are grateful for the team at BioLabs for having chosen us to join their exciting and forward-thinking group of biotechnology companies."

As part of the in-house experimentation, scientists at Creative Medical Technology Holdings will be focused on: a) Supporting existing data and Investigational New Drug (IND) applications to the FDA; and, b) Assessing unconventional activities of the AmnioStem cell including immune modulatory and neurotrophic effects.

"Unlike other types of adult stem cells, in which the intellectual property space is very crowded, amniotic fluid stem cells represent an area open to new patent filings and novel uses of this cell type", said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., co-founder and Board Member of Creative Medical Technologies, Inc., the Company's operating subsidiary. "By working with our external collaborators and our internal laboratory team, we plan to aggressively expand our patent portfolio in parallel to our clinical development plan."

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

