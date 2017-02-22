|
Science Asks: Do Pretty People Really Make More Money? Journal of Business and Psychology Study Reveals
Beauty doesn't hurt your paycheck, but neither does being especially unattractive. That’s one of the conclusions from a study trying to find evidence for the so-called “beauty premium”–the idea that attractive people enjoy higher salaries—and the opposite side of the earning spectrum, the “ugliness penalty.”
Turns out, there’s good evidence to show that very unattractive individuals have the best shot at earning the most, even more than their attractive counterparts whom previous studies have credited with higher earning potential.
