Individual Control of Magnetic Micromachines Within The Body, Science Robotics Reveals
2/22/2017 6:13:48 AM
Magnetic micromachines can be delivered into the body and then controlled externally using a magnetic field. Such micromachines could be used to deliver a therapeutic agent to a specific location in a minimally invasive manner or control adaptive implants. However, in many cases multiple micromachines may be required. For example, a ‘swarm’ of micromachines could perform advanced medical interventions, such as effectively delivering chemotherapeutic drugs throughout the complex architecture of a solid tumor.
