DNA Computer Can Sense Multiple Antibody Inputs, With Potential For Smart Drug Delivery, University of Eindhoven Study Reveals



2/22/2017 6:11:23 AM

Researchers at the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands have developed a DNA computer that can respond to the presence of specific antibodies and make calculations, with the potential for intelligent drug delivery in the future. DNA computing involves using DNA molecules and other molecular biological components as molecular circuitry, instead of traditional silicon-based circuitry in computer devices. The DNA sequence dictates which other DNA molecules a DNA strand can interact with, allowing researchers to program DNA circuitry.

