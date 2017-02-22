 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Brain-Computer Interface Advance Allows Fast, Accurate Typing By People With Paralysis, Stanford University Reveals



2/22/2017 6:06:54 AM

A clinical research publication led by Stanford University investigators has demonstrated that a brain-to-computer hookup can enable people with paralysis to type via direct brain control at the highest speeds and accuracy levels reported to date.

The report involved three study participants with severe limb weakness—two from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, and one from a spinal cord injury. They each had one or two baby-aspirin-sized electrode arrays placed in their brains to record signals from the motor cortex, a region controlling muscle movement.


Read at MedicalXpress
Read at News Release


