Wondered Why People Are Left Or Right Handed? Not The Brain, But Spinal Cord Which Determines, Ruhr-University Reveals
2/22/2017 5:55:03 AM
Contrary to popular belief, the human brain is not responsible for determining whether a person is left or right handed, but it is in fact the spinal cord which holds the key.
The new finding comes courtesy a new study, which was conducted by a team consisting of Judith Schmitz, Prof Dr H.C. Onur Gunturkun, headed by private lecturer Dr Sebastian Ocklenburg along with their colleagues from the Netherlands and South Africa.
