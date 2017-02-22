|
And The Country To Have Highest Life Expectancy By 2030 Is... Imperial College London Study Reveals
2/22/2017 5:53:13 AM
Average life expectancy will rise in many countries by 2030, breaking through 90 years in some places, and policymakers need to make more efforts to plan for it, according to a large international study.
South Koreans are likely to have the highest life expectancy in the world by 2030 and the United States one of the lowest among developed countries, the study showed.
