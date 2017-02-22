|
Why ImmunoGen (IMGN) Investors are Waiting on Bated Breath to Move FORWARD
2/22/2017 5:42:04 AM
ImmunoGen reported earnings on Friday for the quarter that ended in December. The company is switching from a fiscal year that ends in June to one that ends in December, so this report concludes the two-quarter transition period.
Of course what the quarter's called -- or even what the numbers themselves are -- doesn't really matter all that much to the company. With limited revenue (mostly from partners), investors should be more focused on what management said about the pipeline of drugs than revenue and earnings.
