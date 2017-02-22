|
Pfizer (PFE) Abandons European Listings Due to Liquidity Issues
2/22/2017 5:33:13 AM
Pfizer, the world's biggest drugmaker, said Wednesday that it's abandoning its European listings due to liquidity issues.
"Following a determination by the company that there is a limited trading or liquidity of its common stock on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange," Pfizer said. The pharmaceutical giant also said it has applied to delist from the SIX Swiss Exchange.
The The company's secondary shares are worth 5 cents each and the delisting is expected to take place on March 23.
