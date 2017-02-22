 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) Execs and Others Send Letter Supporting GOP Tax Plan



2/22/2017 5:29:52 AM

Executives from 16 companies, including Boeing , Oracle and Pfizer, are asking Congress to support the increasingly-contentious border adjustment tax.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Tuesday, corporate heavyweights from major U.S. industries called on legislators to enact "comprehensive pro-growth tax reform," including the destination-based cash flow tax, more commonly referred to as the border adjustment tax, that is part of the House Republicans' proposal. The letter comes a week after retail CEOs descended on Washington, D.C. to push against the tax.

