North Korean Biotech Institute Allegedly Involved in the Killing of Leader Kim Jong-Un's Half Brother
2/22/2017 5:23:02 AM
A North Korean biotechnology institute is involved in last week's killing of leader Kim Jong-un's half brother Kim Jong-nam in Malaysia, a person familiar with the matter claimed Wednesday.
"We got a tip that Kim Jong-un issued an order in December 2014 to remove Kim Jong-nam," said Choi Sung-young, who represents a group of South Koreans whose families were abducted to North Korea decades ago.
Choi said North Korea's military unit 810, which is also known as a biotechnology institute in charge of developing agricultural chemicals, was behind the killing of Kim Jong-nam.
