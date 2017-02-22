Why This University of California, Berkeley (CAL) Scientist is Planning to Take on Washington in 2018

|
2/22/2017 5:20:08 AM
Michael Eisen would like to teach Washington a thing or two about the scientific method.
Last month Eisen, an evolutionary biologist at U.C. Berkeley, announced plans to run for a seat in the Senate in 2018. As a Republican-controlled Washington has waged war against as basic truths and evidence-based reasoning, it has inspired a political awakening among a scientific community that often resists political engagement. With their work under attack, scientists like Eisen have concluded they can no longer sit idly by.
