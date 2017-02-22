 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Serial Investor Carl Icahn Takes Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Stock Jumps



2/22/2017 5:15:59 AM

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares rose as much as 4.8 percent after Dow Jones reported that activist investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in the drugmaker and sees it as a possible takeover target.

Icahn owns a large stake, Dow Jones said, citing people familiar with the matter. It isn’t clear how large the holding is, the news agency said.

The shares, which spiked after the report, pared some of the gains and closed up 0.4 percent to $54.78 in New York, valuing the company at about $92 billion.

