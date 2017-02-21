 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Breakthrough In Understanding Heat Transport With A Chain Of Gold Atoms, University of Konstanz Study



2/21/2017 6:26:03 AM

The precise control of electron transport in microelectronics makes complex logic circuits possible that are in daily use in smartphones and laptops. Heat transport is of similar fundamental importance and its control is for instance necessary to efficiently cool the ever smaller chips. An international team including theoretical physicists from Konstanz, Junior Professor Fabian Pauly and Professor Peter Nielaba and their staff, has achieved a real breakthrough in better understanding heat transport at the nanoscale.

