|
Pfizer (PFE) Continues $190 Million Expansion Plans in North Carolina
2/21/2017 6:07:02 AM
Work continues on construction of a more than $150 million new facility at the site of the Twin Counties’ largest employer.
In 2015, the former Hospira, which was purchased by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer during the same year, announced a multi-year expansion project at the Rocky Mount plant for a $159 million, 58,000-square-foot state-of-the-art injectable manufacturing facility.
But Kim Bencker, head of communications for Pfizer Global Supply, said subsequent projects to increase the scope of the facility and adjacent operations have increased the project total to $190 million. She added square footage of the final developed facility will be 65,000 square feet.
comments powered by