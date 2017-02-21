 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

This Tiny Biotech Grew 412% in 2016. A Look at Whether It Can Continue in 2017



2/21/2017 6:01:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Investors have been scanning the market looking for stocks that could benefit from the wave of interest in companies that were in any way related to the budding marijuana industry. Tiny biotech Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) has a single drug that is not actually derived from the plant, but its shareholders got quite the buzz in 2016. Despite an outstanding 2016 lift, this stock is a long shot to repeat that performance any time soon.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 