This Tiny Biotech Grew 412% in 2016. A Look at Whether It Can Continue in 2017
2/21/2017 6:01:47 AM
Investors have been scanning the market looking for stocks that could benefit from the wave of interest in companies that were in any way related to the budding marijuana industry. Tiny biotech Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) has a single drug that is not actually derived from the plant, but its shareholders got quite the buzz in 2016. Despite an outstanding 2016 lift, this stock is a long shot to repeat that performance any time soon.
