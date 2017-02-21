 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Zoning Changes Kills Sale of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Connecticut Campus



2/21/2017 5:59:30 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
WALLINGFORD >> A vote Wednesday by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission to restrict what can be built in the community’s two industrial zones is being met with frustration by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The PZC’s 4-1 vote Wednesday removes a nearly 40-year-old provision that had allowed buildings in the town’s IX or I-5 zones to used for educational, religious or philanthropic purposes. The I-5 zone, which is located along the Interstate 91 corridor, is zoned for office complexes, while the IX zone covers the northern end of town and is zoned for industrial uses.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 