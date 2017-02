Zoning Changes Kills Sale of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Connecticut Campus

WALLINGFORD >> A vote Wednesday by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission to restrict what can be built in the community’s two industrial zones is being met with frustration by Bristol-Myers Squibb.The PZC’s 4-1 vote Wednesday removes a nearly 40-year-old provision that had allowed buildings in the town’s IX or I-5 zones to used for educational, religious or philanthropic purposes. The I-5 zone, which is located along the Interstate 91 corridor, is zoned for office complexes, while the IX zone covers the northern end of town and is zoned for industrial uses.