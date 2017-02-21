Zoning Changes Kills Sale of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s Connecticut Campus

Employer:
WALLINGFORD >> A vote Wednesday by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission to restrict what can be built in the community’s two industrial zones is being met with frustration by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
The PZC’s 4-1 vote Wednesday removes a nearly 40-year-old provision that had allowed buildings in the town’s IX or I-5 zones to used for educational, religious or philanthropic purposes. The I-5 zone, which is located along the Interstate 91 corridor, is zoned for office complexes, while the IX zone covers the northern end of town and is zoned for industrial uses.
Read at
New Haven Register
Read at
News Release
