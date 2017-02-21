Sarepta (SRPT) Auctions Off Its Priority Review Voucher for Exondys 51 to Gilead (GILD) for $125 Million

-- Sale of PRV Provides a Significant Infusion of Non-Dilutive Capital --
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial-stage developer
of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced it has entered
into an agreement to sell its Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review
Voucher (PRV). Sarepta received the PRV when EXONDYS 51TM was
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the
treatment of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to exon
51 skipping.
The voucher was awarded by the FDA under a provision that encourages
development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention and treatment
of rare pediatric diseases. With the passage of the 21st Century Cures
Act, this PRV program has been extended through September 30, 2020.
As part of the agreement, Sarepta will receive an upfront payment of
$125M upon the closing of the transaction, which is subject to customary
closing conditions and is expected to occur following expiration of the
applicable U.S. antitrust clearance requirements. Credit Suisse served
as Sarepta’s advisor on this transaction and conducted an extensive
sales process, which included outreach to multiple pharmaceutical and
biotech companies.
“Our mission at Sarepta Therapeutics is to treat more boys with Duchenne
muscular dystrophy,” said Edward Kaye, Sarepta’s chief executive
officer. “The sale of the PRV provides an important source of
non-dilutive capital to support the rapid advancement of our follow on
exon skipping candidates and next generation RNA targeted antisense
platform.”
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics is a
commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and
development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of
rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly
advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying DMD drug
candidates. For more information, please visit us at www.sarepta.com.
About the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program
The
program is intended to encourage development of new drug and biological
products for prevention and treatment of certain rare pediatric
diseases. A PRV may be issued to the sponsor of a rare pediatric disease
product application and would entitle the holder to priority review of a
single New Drug Application or Biologics License Application, which
reduces the target review time and could lead to an expedited approval.
The sponsor receives the PRV upon approval of the rare pediatric disease
product application and it can be sold without limitation, subject to
applicable FDA requirements for filing and use.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) and the protection of the
Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such
statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to
Sarepta’s commercialization and development activities, including the
potential for success and timing for the progression of Sarepta’s drug
candidates; current regulatory requirements for approval of the purchase
transaction and the viability of the priority review voucher sold; and
Sarepta’s capital needs. Such statements are based on management’s
current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to
various risks and uncertainties, including, whether regulatory
requirements may change that affect the timing for payment and risk of
payment under the royalty agreement with the pharmaceutical company
purchaser. For further information regarding these and other risks
related to Sarepta’s business, investors should consult Sarepta’s most
recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance, and Sarepta’s actual results of operations,
financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry
in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking
statements contained in this press release. Sarepta assumes no
obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this
press release.
