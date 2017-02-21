 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New App Seeks to Detect Early Dementia, Boston University Reveals



2/21/2017 5:44:44 AM

Although the incidence of Alzheimer’s threatens to approach epidemic proportions, the complex nature of the disease makes it difficult to understand and predict until it is too late.

Boston University professor and neuropsychologist Rhoda Au is trying to remedy this challenge through the use of wearable digital devices.

Currently, Au is collecting an enormous amount of data on people over time with the hope of finding the minute physical changes that correspond with the slow mental decline of Alzheimer’s.

