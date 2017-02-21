 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
What This Contender for FDA's Top Job Could Do His First 6 Months on the Gig



2/21/2017 5:31:53 AM

An accelerated approval pathway for complex generics, embracing killer apps, publishing CRLs and a swift kick in the leadership at the FDA all figure prominently.

President Trump has made it clear that he’s looking for a revolution at the FDA, which in turn has raised fears that he’ll appoint a revolutionary deregulator as commissioner who will blow up a well established gold standard on drug approvals.

The only name which has surfaced as a serious contender for the top job at the FDA who would also be welcomed by most people in the biopharma industry is Scott Gottlieb, a former deputy commissioner for policy under George W. Bush, conservative commentator and longrunning critic of the agency as it was handled under the Obama administration.

