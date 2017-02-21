|
Moderna Exec Jumps Ship for a Biotech Startup in California
2/21/2017 5:28:23 AM
Moderna Therapeutics, biotech’s highest-profile and most richly funded startup, is losing another key executive, struggling to retain talent despite the company’s unwavering promise that it’s on pace to change the face of medicine.
Dr. Stephen Kelsey, head of Moderna’s oncology division, is leaving the company to work at a biotech startup in California, according to people familiar to the matter. Each spoke on condition of anonymity, citing strict nondisclosure agreements.
