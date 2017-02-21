 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Moderna Exec Jumps Ship for a Biotech Startup in California



2/21/2017 5:28:23 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Moderna Therapeutics, biotech’s highest-profile and most richly funded startup, is losing another key executive, struggling to retain talent despite the company’s unwavering promise that it’s on pace to change the face of medicine.

Dr. Stephen Kelsey, head of Moderna’s oncology division, is leaving the company to work at a biotech startup in California, according to people familiar to the matter. Each spoke on condition of anonymity, citing strict nondisclosure agreements.

Read at STAT


comments powered by Disqus
STAT
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 