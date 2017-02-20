True or False: Publishing Negative Results Ruins Your Science Career

8 Reasons Why Publishing Negative Results Are A Problem 1 Frustrating and demotivating. 2 Pluses and minuses to halting a long-term project. 3 Waste of resources. 4 Low impact factor publications. 5 Interesting but costly. 6 “Publishing negative results ruins your career.” 7 Unethical. 8 Publication bias and the reproducibility crisis.

1. Frustrating and demotivating.



Sven, who is a professor, notes that during PhD training that “most early stage researchers experience an emotional dip anyway—approximately after two years.” What’s going to make you feel worse is publishing what you may perceive as your failures. On the other hand, since life is both frustrating and demotivating, perhaps you should just get used to it and make overcoming it a part of your skill set.



2. Pluses and minuses to halting a long-term project.



Aside from the emotional hit of abandoning a project, Sven argues that it’s the job of the supervising researcher to not only help develop a new project, but to “support the PhD student emotionally in this difficult situation.”



3. Waste of resources.



This argument is along the lines of: why throw good time (and money) after bad, that publishing negative results “is a waste of resources.”



4. Low impact factor publications.



That is to say, the “best” scientific journals tend to want exciting articles, which Sven describes as “new mechanisms, unexpected findings and dramatic effects, which increase citations, clicks, shares and press coverage. Unfortunately, negative results are often very boring.”



5. Interesting but costly.



Sven points out that, “High impact journals may be interested in negative studies when they destroy a long-held paradigm or when a new method is used to show that most previous studies are flawed.” This dovetails with #3, which is to say, with limited time, energy and funds, why spend time publishing negative results when you could otherwise be pursuing more promising data?



6. “Publishing negative results ruins your career.”



This seems to be the crux of the issue, at least for PhD students. Sven writes, “Many supervisors are convinced that publishing negative results will ruin the career of their PhD students as well as their own. They will spend a lot of resources on the wrong project, publish with a low impact factor, and consequently get less future funding.”



7. Unethical.



Many researchers have no issues with abandoning projects that don’t have positive results. “Fail faster, Sven writes, “is a common credo which means to screen for dramatic effects (for example, of a treatment, a drug, a genetic intervention etc.) and leave the less dramatic results untouched. The big problem is that this knowledge is low because all these experiments disappear and many other scientists may repeat the same or similar experiments because these results are not documented and are not publicly available.”



8. Publication bias and the reproducibility crisis.



In a Nature survey published in 2016, more than 70 percent of researchers (out of 1,576 surveyed) have tried and failed to reproduce someone else’s experiments. Much of this seems to stem from a “positive-results bias,” which Sven said is “just a fancy term for the tendency described above: when authors are more likely to submit, or editors to accept, positive results than negative or inconclusive results.”

