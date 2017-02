The 10 Biggest Losers in Biopharma Last Year

Bad news sells when it comes to the news. And when the news is bad for a public biopharma company, it is the investors that sell. That proved truer than ever in 2016, a year marked mostly by Wall Street’s retreat from Biotech and Pharma stocks. The result was more losers than winners, as in biopharmas whose stock prices finished the year at a price lower than in 2015.Indeed, last year’s losers wound up falling further than the losers that made GEN’s Wall Street Losers of 2015. This can be seen in the 10th-ranked companies of the last three years: The company at the bottom of the 2016 List lost 85.4% of its share price during the year, compared with 81.9% for the number-10 company on the 2015 list, and 57.2% for the number-10 company on the 2014 list.