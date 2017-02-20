|
The 10 Biggest Losers in Biopharma Last Year
2/20/2017 6:26:45 AM
Bad news sells when it comes to the news. And when the news is bad for a public biopharma company, it is the investors that sell. That proved truer than ever in 2016, a year marked mostly by Wall Street’s retreat from Biotech and Pharma stocks. The result was more losers than winners, as in biopharmas whose stock prices finished the year at a price lower than in 2015.
Indeed, last year’s losers wound up falling further than the losers that made GEN’s Wall Street Losers of 2015. This can be seen in the 10th-ranked companies of the last three years: The company at the bottom of the 2016 List lost 85.4% of its share price during the year, compared with 81.9% for the number-10 company on the 2015 list, and 57.2% for the number-10 company on the 2014 list.
