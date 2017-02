Shares of BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been volatile. Shares have traded as low as $5.72 to over $6.70 in the last seven sessions.The option premium for both calls and puts is running higher than normal. The reason, investors are expecting Phase 2 trial results for BCX7353, a drug focused on the elimination of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema to be released anytime now.