Forget Alexion (ALXN), Buy These 4 Biotech Stocks Instead



2/20/2017 6:19:32 AM

New Haven, CT-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (ALXN - Free Report) fourth quarter results were mixed with the company reporting in-line earnings while revenues were just shy of expectations. Alexion’s guidance for 2017 also fell short of expectations. Although flagship drug, Soliris, will continue to benefit from a steady number of new patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic-uremic syndrome (aHUS) across the world, sales will nevertheless be affected by patient recruitment for Alexion’s ongoing and planned ALXN1210 studies as well as other studies -- this will impact Soliris revenues by $70 million to $110 million during the year. Moreover, Soliris will continue to be impacted by access challenges in Latin America.

