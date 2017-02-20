 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Meet the Professor Who Was the First to Question Theranos' Research



2/20/2017 6:17:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Dr. John P. A. Ioannidis, Professor of Medicine, Health Research and Policy, and Statistics at Stanford University, was the first to raise major concerns about the stealth research by Theranos, and its lack of any publications in the literature while preparing to change the entire health system. He asked, ‘how can the validity of the claims be assessed if the evidence is not within reach of other scientists to evaluate and scrutinize?’ Professor Ioannidis said, “Theranos general counsel reached out to me and suggested a meeting with Holmes to coauthor with her an editorial in some major journal supporting the company view that FDA clearance offered the highest possible level of evidence for any diagnostics blood test technology.” They also said, “recant your existing views and writings about these misgivings.” Professor Ioannidis declined to write the article or recant his views and never met Holmes.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 