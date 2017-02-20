|
Meet the Professor Who Was the First to Question Theranos' Research
2/20/2017 6:17:06 AM
Dr. John P. A. Ioannidis, Professor of Medicine, Health Research and Policy, and Statistics at Stanford University, was the first to raise major concerns about the stealth research by Theranos, and its lack of any publications in the literature while preparing to change the entire health system. He asked, ‘how can the validity of the claims be assessed if the evidence is not within reach of other scientists to evaluate and scrutinize?’ Professor Ioannidis said, “Theranos general counsel reached out to me and suggested a meeting with Holmes to coauthor with her an editorial in some major journal supporting the company view that FDA clearance offered the highest possible level of evidence for any diagnostics blood test technology.” They also said, “recant your existing views and writings about these misgivings.” Professor Ioannidis declined to write the article or recant his views and never met Holmes.
