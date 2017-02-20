 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
There Are Hints That Depomed (DEPO)'s Boss's Days Are Numbered



2/20/2017

Activist investor Starboard Value L.P. took a nearly 10% stake in drugmaker Depomed last year to lobby for a sale, but so far, little has happened to encourage investors that will happen, and as a result, Depomed's shares have sunk 46% since July 2015.

Initially, Depomed's board of directors clashed with Starboard Value's Jeff Smith. However, the board agreed last fall to allow Smith to pick three people to join Depomed's board of directors. Also, because Smith had been critical of management's rejection of a $33 per share offer from Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) in mid-2015, the board agreed to entertain bids from suitors.

Unfortunately, Depomed's full-throttle rejection of Horizon Pharma's prior bid appears to have soured Horizon Pharma on making another offer.

