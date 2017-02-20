|
Zenosense (ZENO): Is Something Big On The Cards?
2/20/2017 6:01:35 AM
Zenosense Inc (OTCMKTS:ZENO) spent the first half of 2016 essentially flat, trading in and around the $0.02 mark. It picked up some strength during the second half of the year, boosting to a little above the $0.1 level, but remained flat at this level for around six or seven months. Fast forward to February, and things are picking up. The company has gained close to 300% in the last week alone, and while no real fundamental developments have hit press, volume has been high, and Zenosense is trading in and around record highs of a little over a dollar a share.
comments powered by