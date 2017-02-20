|
Synchronized 3D Beating Heart Tissue Made from Multiple Cell Types, York University Study
2/20/2017 5:58:34 AM
At the York University in Toronto, Canada researchers have come up with a way of integrating three different cardiac cell types into a single functional, 3D beating tissue. Unlike many other tissue engineering techniques, the York team didn’t use any scaffolding to hold the cells in place. The cells, which were contractile myocardial cells, connective tissue cells, and vascular cells, were stuck together using a material called ViaGlue from OrganoLinX, a new biotech firm that’s yet to publish a website.
