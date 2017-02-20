 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Synchronized 3D Beating Heart Tissue Made from Multiple Cell Types, York University Study



2/20/2017 5:58:34 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
At the York University in Toronto, Canada researchers have come up with a way of integrating three different cardiac cell types into a single functional, 3D beating tissue. Unlike many other tissue engineering techniques, the York team didn’t use any scaffolding to hold the cells in place. The cells, which were contractile myocardial cells, connective tissue cells, and vascular cells, were stuck together using a material called ViaGlue from OrganoLinX, a new biotech firm that’s yet to publish a website.

Read at medgadget


comments powered by Disqus
medgadget
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 