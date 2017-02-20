 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novel Material Made Of Living Cells Glows When Touching Certain Chemical Compounds, MIT Study Reveals



2/20/2017 5:57:01 AM

Scientists at MIT have developed a unique material that contains living, genetically engineered cells that fluoresce in the presence of specific chemicals. So far the potential of the technology has been demonstrated in gloves and bandages that light up when a certain compound is present in the exudate they come in contact with.

The material is a hydrogel consisting of mostly water, an important factor that helps to make sure the cells within the hydrogel do not die from exposure.


Read at medgadget


