Bill Gates Says There’s Something Worse Than Nuclear War And We’re Not Ready For It



2/20/2017 5:48:21 AM

The international community may prioritize the issue of nuclear war, but world leaders are overlooking another, greater threat: A genetically engineered virus.

That's what billionaire Bill Gates said Saturday during the Munich Security Conference, the Washington Post reports. Gates told world leaders that bioterrorism, whether naturally occurring or manufactured by people, has the potential to kill more people than nuclear weapons.

