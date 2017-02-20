|
This Drug Could Rattle Biogen (BIIB) and Be the Next Billion-Dollar Blockbuster for Celgene (CELG)
2/20/2017 5:34:13 AM
A new and highly anticipated study by Celgene Corp. shows that its promising multiple sclerosis drug could soon reshape the $19 billion multiple sclerosis market. On Friday, management reported that ozanimod met its primary endpoint for reducing MS relapses better than Biogen Inc.'s Avonex, and importantly, it did so without any new safety risks.
A massive market opportunity
Biogen's suite of MS drugs makes it the biggest maker of multiple sclerosis drugs, by market share, but Teva Pharmaceutical, Novartis , and Sanofi SA are also racking up billions in sales annually in the indication.
