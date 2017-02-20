 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

This Drug Could Rattle Biogen (BIIB) and Be the Next Billion-Dollar Blockbuster for Celgene (CELG)



2/20/2017 5:34:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A new and highly anticipated study by Celgene Corp. shows that its promising multiple sclerosis drug could soon reshape the $19 billion multiple sclerosis market. On Friday, management reported that ozanimod met its primary endpoint for reducing MS relapses better than Biogen Inc.'s Avonex, and importantly, it did so without any new safety risks.

A massive market opportunity

Biogen's suite of MS drugs makes it the biggest maker of multiple sclerosis drugs, by market share, but Teva Pharmaceutical, Novartis , and Sanofi SA are also racking up billions in sales annually in the indication.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 