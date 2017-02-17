 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Woman to Watch: Meet the Woman Who is Helming Boston's Cocoon Biotech



2/17/2017

Cocoon Biotech Announces CEO, Dr. Ailis Tweed-Kent, Named to Boston Business Journal's "2017 Women to Watch in Science and Technology" List

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocoon Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development of osteoarthritis and other drug-delivery therapies based on its silk protein technology, has announced that Cocoon Founder and CEO, Ailis Tweed-Kent, M.D., has been named by the Boston Business Journal as one of the "2017 Women to Watch in Science and Technology" winners.

The journal has named Dr. Tweed-Kent as one of the ten recipients and according to the journal, "recognizes New England's female technology and business leaders; the innovators who are helping to build new companies and drive established tech companies in new directions." The honorees will be recognized today at the 14th Annual Women to Watch Awards Breakfast in Boston.

"I am honored, humbled and thankful to be named as a leader in this field of incredibly bright women who are each committed to making important advances in their respective areas of science and technology," stated Dr. Tweed-Kent. "My hope is that the important work that we are doing at Cocoon Biotech will ultimately improve the lives of thousands of patients worldwide who are suffering from osteoarthritis."

About Cocoon Biotech, Inc.
Cocoon Biotech was founded in 2013 to bring treatments for arthritis and other debilitating diseases to market. Cocoon Biotech's platform technology is a biocompatible silk protein that can be loaded with small molecule or protein therapeutics and injected into joints to provide effective, long-lasting pain relief and potentially delay the progression of disease. This platform will leverage several unique properties of the silk protein fibroin, including strength and biocompatibility. For more information, please visit www.cocoonbiotech.com.

Contact:
Jennifer Williams
Cook Williams Communications, Inc.
650-315-3538
jennifer@cwcomm.org

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cocoon-biotech-announces-ceo-dr-ailis-tweed-kent-named-to-boston-business-journals-2017-women-to-watch-in-science-and-technology-list-300408629.html




