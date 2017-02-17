Woman to Watch: Meet the Woman Who is Helming Boston's Cocoon Biotech

Cocoon Biotech Announces CEO, Dr. Ailis Tweed-Kent, Named to Boston Business Journal's "2017 Women to Watch in Science and Technology" List
BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocoon Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the development of osteoarthritis and other drug-delivery therapies based on its silk protein technology, has announced that Cocoon Founder and CEO, Ailis Tweed-Kent, M.D., has been named by the Boston Business Journal as one of the "2017 Women to Watch in Science and Technology" winners.
The journal has named Dr. Tweed-Kent as one of the ten recipients and according to the journal, "recognizes New England's female technology and business leaders; the innovators who are helping to build new companies and drive established tech companies in new directions." The honorees will be recognized today at the 14th Annual Women to Watch Awards Breakfast in Boston.