Woman to Watch: Meet the Woman Who is Helming Boston's Cocoon Biotech

"I am honored, humbled and thankful to be named as a leader in this field of incredibly bright women who are each committed to making important advances in their respective areas of science and technology," stated Dr. Tweed-Kent. "My hope is that the important work that we are doing at Cocoon Biotech will ultimately improve the lives of thousands of patients worldwide who are suffering from osteoarthritis."

About Cocoon Biotech, Inc.

Cocoon Biotech was founded in 2013 to bring treatments for arthritis and other debilitating diseases to market. Cocoon Biotech's platform technology is a biocompatible silk protein that can be loaded with small molecule or protein therapeutics and injected into joints to provide effective, long-lasting pain relief and potentially delay the progression of disease. This platform will leverage several unique properties of the silk protein fibroin, including strength and biocompatibility. For more information, please visit www.cocoonbiotech.com.

