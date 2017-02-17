Employer:
News
Swiss Biotech
Santhera
(
SANN.SW
) Opens Up Shop in Massachusetts, Will Have About 20 Employees With Plans to Grow
2/17/2017 7:08:42 AM
Swiss drugmaker Santhera Pharmaceuticals has chosen Burlington as the site of its first U.S. office, joining a group of local companies that are developing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Santhera said the facility in Burlington would be led by Todd Bazemore, its chief operating officer. Bazemore previously served as a top executive at Dyax, a Burlington biotech that was acquired by Lexington-based Shire in 2015.
Boston Business Journal
