Sought-After Tesaro (TSRO) Sees a $5 Billion Opportunity for Its Cancer Drug

The CEO of Tesaro said Thursday that the market size for one of the Waltham company's cancer treatments could eventually surpass the $5 billion mark if approved, potentially placing it in one of the biggest drug markets in any biotech based in Massachusetts.CEO Lonnie Moulder made the eye-popping projection for niraparib during a presentation at Leerink Partners' annual global healthcare conference, according to a webcast of the event.Tesaro’s projection for niraparib is based on estimates that there is a $4 billion annual market opportunity in the U.S. and E.U. for the treatment of ovarian cancer, plus $1 billion in breast cancer.