Sought-After
Tesaro
(
TSRO
) Sees a $5 Billion Opportunity for Its Cancer Drug
Tweet
2/17/2017 7:04:09 AM
The CEO of Tesaro said Thursday that the market size for one of the Waltham company's cancer treatments could eventually surpass the $5 billion mark if approved, potentially placing it in one of the biggest drug markets in any biotech based in Massachusetts.
CEO Lonnie Moulder made the eye-popping projection for niraparib during a presentation at Leerink Partners' annual global healthcare conference, according to a webcast of the event.
Tesaro’s projection for niraparib is based on estimates that there is a $4 billion annual market opportunity in the U.S. and E.U. for the treatment of ovarian cancer, plus $1 billion in breast cancer.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
