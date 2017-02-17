 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Sought-After Tesaro (TSRO) Sees a $5 Billion Opportunity for Its Cancer Drug



2/17/2017 7:04:09 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The CEO of Tesaro said Thursday that the market size for one of the Waltham company's cancer treatments could eventually surpass the $5 billion mark if approved, potentially placing it in one of the biggest drug markets in any biotech based in Massachusetts.

CEO Lonnie Moulder made the eye-popping projection for niraparib during a presentation at Leerink Partners' annual global healthcare conference, according to a webcast of the event.

Tesaro’s projection for niraparib is based on estimates that there is a $4 billion annual market opportunity in the U.S. and E.U. for the treatment of ovarian cancer, plus $1 billion in breast cancer.



comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 