|
3 Biotech Stocks to Put in Your Investment Portfolio This Month
2/17/2017 7:00:13 AM
The biotech industry can aptly be described as Wall Street's roulette wheel. The odds are against drugmakers succeeding in clinical trials, but if they do, the rewards can be enormous.
Keeping in mind the risks involved with investing in biotech stocks, as well as the huge potential gains they can bring to the table, we asked three of our biotech-focused Foolish contributors for one biotech stock that they believe could be worth adding to your portfolio this February. Making the list were Sarepta Therapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, and Xencor.
comments powered by