Genentech (RHHBY) Fighting To Delay Looming Market Entry Of Amgen (AMGN)'s Avastin Biosimilar



2/17/2017 6:54:52 AM

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit is suing Amgen (AMGN -0.5%) in the U.S. for access to manufacturing information it calls "highly relevant" to determine if Amgen's biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) infringes on its patents. It wants the court to intervene before Amgen's product is approved by the FDA so it has "sufficient time" to assert its patents. The complaint accuses Amgen of obstructing its ability to conduct its analysis.



