Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Genentech
(
RHHBY
) Fighting To Delay Looming Market Entry Of
Amgen
(
AMGN
)'s Avastin Biosimilar
Tweet
2/17/2017 6:54:52 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit is suing Amgen (AMGN -0.5%) in the U.S. for access to manufacturing information it calls "highly relevant" to determine if Amgen's biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) infringes on its patents. It wants the court to intervene before Amgen's product is approved by the FDA so it has "sufficient time" to assert its patents. The complaint accuses Amgen of obstructing its ability to conduct its analysis.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
Read at
News Release
Read at
San Francisco Business Journal
Related News
Questions Remain Over Suicide Death of
Genentech
(RHHBY) Lobbyist
Marathon Pharma
's Drug Pricing Is Playing With Fire
Here Are 5 Tricky Job Interview Questions You Might Get at
Genentech
(RHHBY),
Regeneron
(REGN), and
Stratos
First
Ariad
(ARIA), Now
Senator Bernie Sanders
Puts This Drug Company on Notice
Genentech
(RHHBY)'s $94,000-a-Year Drug Tarceva: Why Faster
FDA
Approvals Could Backfire
One Of The Largest Middlemen In Pharma Just Shed A Little Light On The Murky World Of Drug Pricing
Amgen
(AMGN)'s Repatha Will Test The New Drug Pricing Reality
FTC
Sues
Shire
(SHPG)
ViroPharma
(VPHM) for Using Illegal Tactics to Block Generic Competition
Amgen
(AMGN)’s Repatha CVOT Results Are Potential Game-Changer For Lipid-Lowering Treatment
Array BioPharma
(ARRY) Has a Potential Blockbuster Melanoma Drug On Its Hands
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Seeking Alpha
•
News Release
•
San Francisco Business Journal
•
Genentech
•
Amgen
•
Clinical - Drug Product News