Alexion (ALXN)'s Bloated Blockbuster Deal Still Haunts
2/17/2017 6:51:24 AM
When Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) paid $8.4 billion to acquire Synageva Biopharma in May 2015, then CEO Lenny Bell told investors the high price tag was justified because Kanuma, Synageva's lead rare disease drug, would become a billion-dollar product.
Behind Kanuma in the Synageva deal, Alexion was also getting SBC-103, a second rare disease drug that would bolster the company's pipeline, Bell said.
