80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Despite Protests And A Fire Alarm,
Martin Shkreli
's Show Goes On At
Harvard
2/17/2017 6:48:31 AM
Before Martin Shkreli's event at Harvard could even get started Wednesday night, it was set briefly on ice. The controversial former pharmaceutical executive had to wait as university police officers evacuated the building where he was speaking, after someone falsely pulled the fire alarm.
Things didn't go much smoother from there.
Read at
NPR News
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
The Crimson
Read at
News Release
