How Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer (PFE) are Stomping on Their Blood Thinner Rivals



2/17/2017 6:45:25 AM

Warfarin may have dominanted the $10 billion market for anticoagulants for the past 50 or so years, but a new class of drugs that works in an entirely new way is quickly relegating warfarin's use to the dustbin. Factor Xa inhibitors that keep blood clots from forming without targeting vitamin K like warfarin are generating billions of dollars per year in sales.

Currently, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc.'s Eliquis is the top-selling factor Xa, but other companies are also fighting for share, including Johnson & Johnson, which markets the blockbuster Xarelto. Can Eliquis keep Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer on top in this indication?

